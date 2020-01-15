The left-wing media claims the killing of Qasem Soleimani could push America into a war with Iran. Nonsense! We have been at war — “Death to America” — since Jimmy Carter shamelessly let them hold 52 American citizens for 444 days.
Tyrants cower the weak but fear the strong, i.e. (Ronald) Reagan.
Iranians weep at the assassination of this puppet master, who was a key element in the destabilizing policies of the Middle East and the force behind the terror groups like Hezbollah that have killed countless citizens and U.S. soldiers, but by using proxies the blood of innocents never sullied his hands.
Iran is the biggest sponsor of terrorism in the world and Obama knew it when he clandestinely transferred to them $150 billion in cash, the only all cash transfer of its kind in the history of the world.
In doing so, he was indirectly aiding and abetting the killing of innocents in the blood-drenched Middle East, but was never held accountable.
Gen. Soleimani is described by admirers as just a hapless official, a Mother Teresa type who meant no harm to anyone, and should therefore be idolized. The truth is, he was an evil man and his death should cause no repercussions throughout the civilized world.
There is no reason to believe his death will stop the bloodshed he orchestrated. Why should it? It was going on long before Soleimani existed.
Alfred Farris
Muscle Shoals
