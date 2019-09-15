Sometimes love means saying ‘no’
Two recent letters have labeled our border security as non-Christian, inhumane, unpatriotic and non-economical.
The last letter decried how at some point these people might even rise up becoming potential domestic terrorists if we don’t give them everything we’ve got.
As to the non-Christian aspect: Is it non-Christian to ask that people obey the laws of our land? If they come knowingly breaking our laws, do we really expect them to be law abiding?
Is it non-Christian to expect people coming here to merge into our melting pot of a country? Is it non-Christian to expect them to work for a living rather than expect the country to support them simply because their feet touched our soil?
As to being inhumane: We put them in detention centers to await court proceedings (detention centers built for a few hundred while they show up by the thousands) and of those released, only 10 percent show up for court.
Inhumane is dragging kids across thousands of desert miles without food or shelter. We spend billions for housing, food, and medical care for the illegals while thousands of homeless veterans and poor citizens sleep on the streets. What about the American dreamers?
We are to love our neighbors, but sometimes love means saying “no.” Being free means being responsible; it means being a good steward of that freedom.
We are rapidly becoming a country where everyone does what is good in his own sight. There are dire warnings in the Bible about that.
Michael Darling
Killen
