If they come for your statues and you do not speak up, your statues will be destroyed.
If they come for your flags and you do not speak up, your flags will be torn down.
If they come for your books and you do not speak up, your books will be burned.
If they come for your guns and you do not speak up, your guns will be taken away.
And then, if you finally do decide to speak up, they will come for you.
William Arthur Davis
Muscle Shoals
