State must deal with infant mortality
Babies born in Alabama are more likely to die than babies born in many Third World nations. Our infant and maternal mortality rate (mothers dying after giving birth) are the worst in the nation.
Instead of addressing the problem of people lacking access to the health care they need, our Republican state representatives chose to focus on an abortion ban (wanting to be famous for passing the bill that gets to the Supreme Court to overturn Roe).
While our state senators await their medals for “most extreme Republican,” our Democratic U.S. senator, Doug Jones, is actually doing something about the death of babies in Alabama.
Jones demonstrates a way of leading that I personally like to see in my representatives — seeking out solutions to real problems we face; consulting experts and community members; and all coming to the table for intelligent, problem-solving discussion.
Jones introduced bills directly addressing the Alabama infant and maternal mortality crisis, including a bill that would allow mothers to stay on Medicaid for up to one year after having a child (paid for by increasing the cigarette tax and closing tobacco-regulation loopholes).
Jones supports expanding Medicaid in Alabama, explaining that around 300,000 Alabamians would gain coverage under the expansion, which would also boost our economy around $2 billion.
“We’re going to continue to push,” Jones said before asking the doctors on a panel to discuss the issues they see facing rural health care and patients.
Lori Feldman
Florence
