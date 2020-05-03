Since the State of Alabama has mandated businesses to close, since the State of Alabama has mandated residents to be unemployed, since the State of Alabama has mandated the businesses and residents of Alabama to have insurance on their vehicles, should the State of Alabama not suspend the automobile insurance requirement and order the insurance companies not to charge re-applicants for “lapsed coverage?”
Seems to me that the State of Alabama is mandating a whole lot of suffering and inconvenience on its law-abiding residents and not thinking about how those mandates are affecting the law-abiding status of its residents.
Vic Billingham
Killen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.