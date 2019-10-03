Symphony plans exciting season
Coverage in the Sept. 29, issue of the Times Daily of the Shoals Symphony at UNA was outstanding.
Our community is so fortunate to have Maestro and Professor Daniel Stevens leading the symphony. The synergy emerging from the recent combination of the “Cirque du Soleil” with our symphony created an experience that was at once wonderful and unique, a truly marvelous event.
The season ahead looks equally exciting. Stevens’ work with the symphony has been and remains transformative, taking audiences to places never imagined by creating innovative programs of the highest quality.
I hope the Shoals community will support and enjoy the musical opportunity being offered to us.
William G. Cale
President Emeritus, University of North Alabama
Killen
