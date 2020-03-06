Something we all must be made aware of regarding the new, deadly virus from China is that in today’s modern world, where we are all connected by swift transport, someone could order a product from a company that has their manufacturing plant in China.
Because of cargo planes, the product could arrive within a week.
The city where the virus was first reported is a manufacturing district, so it’s a logical assumption that an infected person could handle the product and/or packaging material during production or transit, thereby contaminating the package.
I would caution everyone to take precautions when receiving any packages because the virus was not reported immediately upon discovery, rather, several weeks later.
Also, it has been at least 6 to 8 weeks since it first began, so the virus could already be in our houses.
The medical professionals said there were 159 cases, as of Thursday, in the USA. The pros said it’s likely to spread. Trump has said not to worry.
Now, any information from the medical pros has to be vetted through Vice President Mike Pence before being made public. But the stock market is doing great!
Rodney Osbirn
Florence
