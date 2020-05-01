As students are locked down from school, as well as many adults from their jobs, let’s make a positive from this negative pandemic.
With Bible reading not allowed in most schools, and students now at home, let’s use this opportunity to read with students a few verses or a chapter every day.
Psalms 23 is a good starting place. A prayer for recovery around the world from this pandemic could be a good follow up.
Charles E. Moore
Florence
