I wonder what General (John) Kelly’s response would have been had a Marine lieutenant colonel under his command objected to a combat order issued by the general and contacted someone outside the chain of command to complain about it?
If his statement that (Lt. Col. Alexander) Vindman going outside the chain of command to criticize the commander-in-chief is “exactly what we train them to do” is true, then we must be concerned about our military.
I am disappointed in Kelly and John Bolton for letting their tender egos take precedence over what is best for the nation.
Major (Retired) Euell White
Florence
