As a veteran of the U.S. Navy Submarine service (also the father of a Army combat veteran and son of a World War II U.S. Navy combat veteran), I wanted to thank the administration, staff, and most of all the students of Florence High School, Florence Freshman Center and Hibbett Middle School for the wonderful veterans programs they conducted, and the hospitality shown to veterans in attendance during the Veterans Day period.
The children put their hearts into the performances, and the student body was very patriotic and respectful.
It was humbling and heart-warming for the veterans in attendance. It made me feel honored and more privileged to be one of the 10 percent who have served in the armed services of this great nation.
Michael Snodgrass
U.S. Navy (1971-77)
Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.