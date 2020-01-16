The Shoals area lost one of our best citizens and ambassadors with the recent passing of Edsel Holden.
He was known to many in the community for his Big Band concerts and his association with the W.C. Handy Music Festival.
I met him while serving as a volunteer at ECM Hospital and North Alabama Medical Center.
He always had a story to tell and an ear to listen. He was one of the kindest and most entertaining people I have ever known.
In our journey through life, God allows special people to cross our path. I am thankful to God for the opportunity to have known Mr. Holden.
Turner A. Hannah
Rogersville.
