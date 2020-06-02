The residents of our McFarland Heights neighborhood in West Florence would like to thank our Councilman Dick Jordan for his quick and effective response to our request for a clean up of our park on Alabama Street.
The park had been neglected during the dismantling of ECM hospital and was in disrepair.
We would also like to thank the Park Department for their efficient and thorough follow through to Jordan’s request, as they arrived within 24 hours and recreated a lovely environment for our neighborhood to enjoy, especially during this time when so many of us are at home.
On behalf of the residents of McFarland Heights (Riverview Drive, Alabama Street, Palisade and Sorrento), we would like to extend my gratitude to Jordan and the Parks and Recreation Department for keeping our neighborhood beautiful.
Alyce Pride
Florence
