We require the military, police and other first responders to make our country safe. We pay small wages for what is expected of them.
They potentially put their lives on the line every day.
For these virtues we expect them to have the wisdom of Solomon, the analysis skills of a psychiatrist, and many other capabilities no one person can possess.
Why is it we so quickly fault them for every mistake they make? I wonder what we would do under similar situations.
One recipient of compassion and understanding was Navy Chief Eddie Gallagher (SEAL); no braver warrior. President Trump exonerated him from unnecessary punishment over the wishes of a Navy secretary, who could not begin to understand Gallagher’s eight combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Thank these folks that keep us safe.
John Sworm
Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.