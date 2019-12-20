The good, bad of related articles
You have heard the terms good, bad, and ugly used in an old movie. Well, the same three words pop up in one’s mind when reading two recent articles the TimesDaily published on two different days (Dec. 1, 3) from the Editorial Board of the Chicago Tribune.
This board reminded me of a tiger silently waiting to pounce on its prey. This time it is Trump. Apparently, the board had two similar articles prepared depending on whether Trump signed a law supporting the Hong Kong pro-democracy fighters. Except this time, the board jumped the gun and published the “ugly” article first (Nov. 28 in Chicago Tribune. Trump had already signed the law on Nov. 28. The TD printed it Dec. 1.)
The board said that Trump’s reaction was “a tap dance,” implying that Trump was too friendly with President Xi and didn’t make up his mind quick enough. If Trump didn’t sign the act, it would send the “wrong message” that he is “indifferent” to the push for democracy in Hong Kong. The only problem with this was that Trump had already signed the act.
Two days later (Dec. 3 in TD), a similar article was printed that praised Trump. Now, you see where the “good” comes in. The “bad” is in this article, too, since the board chose also to denigrate what Trump had done. The board implied that linking Hong Kong to a trade deal was just a figment of the president’s imagination. Hurray for the board’s superior intelligence!
Tom Jones
Florence
