The Lauderdale County Commission and Florence officials are playing children’s games when it comes to the relocation of the Confederate monument.
The refusal to move the monument is deep-seated in the racist rhetoric spewed by the commission and perpetuated by the inaction of the city.
This continued inaction further bolsters the stereotypes of the South that others on statewide, national and worldwide levels are finally willing to part with.
The vestiges of a hate-filled society and false narratives that this city and county, whose regular repetition of racist and white supremacist views openly and without regard, do impact the atmosphere of the community.
The city is paying people $10K to relocate here, promoting all the surface level images as a welcoming place for all. The reality is that it is not a place of equality, which they have shown time and again.
The commission and city want you to believe this is a different place from “the South.” The difference is that others are open to change, and this city and the commission unabashedly continue to support the oppression of others. The community deserves better.
Hope Buckley
Florence
