The presence of the League of the South in our county is an embarrassment for all of us.
This organization is based in Killen and is a self-described “southern nationalist” organization whose ultimate goal is “a free and independent Southern republic.”
Much like the Confederate States of America, this group identifies strongly with white supremacy. They claim that “Southern” people are “the descendants of European, Christian peoples who settled the southern region of North America.”
Not only does this categorization exclude Native Americans and African Americans, it includes many recent immigrants who live in our state.
The League of the South uses the very same motto as the Confederacy. They define themselves as “A people bound together by blood and soil” — the same motto used by Nazis. In fact, their entire ideology seems to be taken from this despicable regime.
The League of the South refuses to acknowledge that Native Americans lived here first. They refuse to acknowledge African slavery. They don’t seem to remember that we fought a war to end slavery. They don’t seem to remember that we fought and defeated Nazi Germany as well.
The Confederacy is dead. Nazi Germany is dead. Hopefully, we learned that these were ill-advised attempts to hold on to white supremacy.
There is no room in our current society for antiquated attempts at white nationalism.
Winthrop Armistead
Florence
