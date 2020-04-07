Watching and listening to much of the media coverage of the coronavirus pandemic has caused me to consider why there is so much “nitpicking” by members of the media.
In my 84 years of life in this country, I have witnessed many and various menaces to our nation.
Some of my first recollections of national concern are from World War II. During that time our citizens tended their “victory gardens,” collected used newspapers for donations to the war effort, endured rationing of many staple food items, and I could go on and on.
It was this time frame when many women joined the workforce to support the war effort. Our nation, including the media, was positive and united then.
From whence has come today’s media? My first reaction is predicated on my memories of the time frame when computers were first introduced broadly into our national commerce. Without expounding on this chaotic transition, the significant item in my mind is a common comment coined during that time: “garbage in, garbage out.”
Times do change; today’s description of this is “fake news.”
Max Gee
Florence
