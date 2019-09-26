Well, boys and girls, if you ever had any doubts as to the socialist Democrat plan for America if one of their own is elected president, Francis “Beto” O’Rourke finally told the truth for once.
That was likely the first and last time it will ever happen.
O’Rourke told all of America that they are coming for our guns. These people have no regard for our Constitution or the Bill of Rights. Given the opportunity, they will follow through with that threat.
Just remember that next year at election time.
Doyle Lovelace
Tuscumbia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.