Those hoarding supplies are hurting the needy
It is so sad that some people only think of themselves!
They are hoarding up everything they can. The poor, disabled and elderly can’t buy what they need because of these selfish people!
Greed is a sin!
God says in his Holy Word that he will never leave nor forsake his children.
Oh ye of little faith!
God took care of the children of Israel for 40 years as they were walking through the wilderness.
Every store needs to limit supplies go that people who go to do their regular shopping can get what they need!
God is still in control! The Bible is fulfilling faster every day, and you sure can’t take all the items that you are hoarding with you!
You need to stop and think, what would Jesus do?
Jesus said: “It is easier for a came to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the Kingdom of Heaven!”
It is not a sin to be rich, don’t get me wrong, but if you are so greedy that you are buying up everything from the poor people, then it is a sin!
I wouldn’t want to take a chance on going to hell, for being greedy and buying up everything from people who just to buy what they really need!
May God have mercy on your souls!
Nancy Johnson
Florence
