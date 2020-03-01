A Feb. 14 headline stated “Softball tournament in jeopardy.” The article said: “The chances for the city to host a Memorial Day weekend softball tournament that would bring in some 40 teams from outside the area appears bleak.”
Florence-Lauderdale Tourism Board President/CEO Rob Carnegie stated at the board meeting that “the tournament organizer said he has not been able to secure the spot for a tournament that weekend at the Florence Sportsplex.”
Why is the tournament in jeopardy?
A hotelier stated that “an entire team for the tournament (was) booked for Memorial Day weekend.” It is clear the organizer had invited teams to the Memorial Day Tournament without having city’s permission to use the Sportsplex. Was this done to force the city to approve the tournament?
The article stated that tourism board members are worried what something like this could do to Florence’s reputation as a tournament-friendly location. Well, the board needs to have procedures that require city approval to use the Sportsplex prior to inviting teams.
Did the organizer act alone by not securing permission to use the Sportsplex prior to issuing invitation?
On Feb. 16, the TimesDaily’s One View stated one board member said to deny the tournament could be a “black eye” for the city. I disagree. If handled the right way — secure approval to use the Sportsplex first — there would be no black eye. The city is not at fault!
I appreciate the city putting our citizens first, and demanding that things be done in right way.
Bill Smoak
Florence
