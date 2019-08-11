In an article in the TimesDaily on July 5, the author indicated that the “Best way to fight climate change? Plant a trillion trees.”
I wholeheartedly support such efforts. Why? Each individual or business can take part and bear some responsibility.
If a tree is cut down by a developer or individual, then another tree should be set out somewhere. The clearing of trees without replacement should be an environmental no-no.
Each person can set out one or more trees. Each tree will remove from one to three tons of carbon dioxide over its lifetime. (It would take from 10 to 12 trees to take care of the carbon dioxide each human gives off each year.) That may not mean much, but every little effort, small or large, helps.
What is clear to me is that we should quit blaming the current warming period exclusively on human activity. There have been at least 10 warming periods during the last 10,000 years.
What caused those? Not humans, naturally. These warming/cooling periods have occurred consistently and regularly.
Scientists have offered a number of suggestions for these changes: the Earth’s orbit oscillations, solar activity, ice cover, volcanoes, amount of vegetation, etc. Fire conflagrations may be another factor.
A side effect of trees is the tremendous cooling. Notice the cooling effect on a hot summer day when you drive on Highway 20 from Waterloo Road to O’Neal Bridge. Just think how trees and plants help this earth and our existence on this Earth.
Tom Jones
Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.