Trump acted to save his re-election
Donald Trump wanted the economy opened back up to save his re-election chances.
During the whole of the pandemic, the federal government of which he is in charge has done nothing to coordinate or centralize efforts for guidance, logistics and leadership, choosing instead to leave that up to each governor by whatever means they could achieve.
Trump has beaten the states to reopen their individual economies, and he even weaponized the populace, calling for protests: “liberate” and “your gun rights are under siege,” all the things a responsible leader would never do.
Trump claimed the pandemic was in decline. All these lies he has used to whip up anger and discord against governors, mostly the Democratic ones.
Trump lied about the safety in returning to work that social distancing was as important now as ever. Trump was lying about the health risks to Americans. Trump knew prior to getting America back running that his claim of 70,000 more deaths was false.
The real number, as established by his own CDC and National Institutes of Health is 120,000 to 240,000 deaths by early August.
Walter Bradford
Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.