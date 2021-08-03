Donald Trump borrowed a statement out of Hitler’s book “Mein Kampf” (“My Battle”), which states, “The great masses of the people ... will more easily fall victims of a great lie than to a small one,” which Trump followers swallowed hook, line and sinker regarding his claim that the election was stolen when he lost fair and square.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(1) comment

Johnny W. Riley

And you think America is stronger now? And how many lies are the democrats and Biden telling now?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.