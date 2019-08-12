The mass shootings in El Paso and Ohio are a national disgrace that should have never happened.
Another disgrace is Donald Trump as he tried to blame it on video games and mental illness.
It was Trump that allowed a bill to become law two years ago that allowed mentally ill people to be able to buy guns. It’s Trump and the Republicans that won’t outlaw assault weapons. The only use for an assault weapon is to kill people.
It’s Trump and the Republicans that won’t allow meaningful background checks on people when guns are purchased.
Trump and the Republicans are in the back pocket of the NRA and have been for years. The NRA should be classified as a domestic terrorist threat because they condone murder in the USA.
And the very notion of a gun-free zone in Texas is laughable. Texas has more guns than any other state and most countries.
It was Trump’s hate-filled rants that caused a 21-year-old guy to drive 600 miles to El Paso to kill Mexicans. Trump has the blood of 30 or more of men women and children on his hands.
America we are better than this!
David Rau
Lawrenceburg
Dumb dave is at it again. There is no new law that allows mentally defective people to possess firearms. This is explicitly illegal. What ol dumb dave is referring to is the law that didn't pass that would remove a person's right to bear arms if they are found to be unable to attend to their own finances, hardly a reason to disarm someone.
It's obvious who is stirring up the hate these days, the democrats are doxing citizens, spreading fake news (like dumb dave) and inciting violence against anyone who disagrees with them.
The Ohio shooter was a Sanders/Warren fan and an atheist to boot. The guy who shot up the congressional softball game was a democrat/liberal. The guy who tried to shoot up the anti abortion group was a democrat/.liberal. 90% of all mass shooting occur in gun free zones, hard to dispute the connection there.
The vast majority of hate and disinformation lies at the feet of liberals. But they should be enjoying the Trump years, these will be the best of their miserable lives.
