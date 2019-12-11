Looking at Donald Trump’s life and how he has managed it, it should not be surprising to anyone that he is about to be impeached.
From the beginning of his business life he has bent and broken any rules which stood in the way of a profit. Being the CEO, boss, chief, king, etc., of his own little kingdom allowed him to speak to, and treat, people anyway he wished.
There are dozens, if not hundreds, of sub-contractors who had to settle for cents on the dollar for work they performed on his businesses. Many were never paid at all, going out of business and/or laying off employees in the process.
He has filed for bankruptcy on six separate occasions. The reason his financial records are so important to the American public is because no reputable banks have loaned him money for two decades.
All signs lead to Russian oligarchs being his chief means of financing different projects. An example being when he bought a home in Florida for $40 million and sold it to a Russian three months later for $100 million. The oligarchs exist at the pleasure of Putin, so Trump is, quite possibly, in Putin’s debt.
It saddens me to see otherwise reasonable, intelligent, Republican politicians lick his shoes purely because they are afraid he will endorse a primary candidate to oppose them.
In each of the two main political parties there will always be some that want a president from the other party to be impeached. However, Nancy Pelosi kept her few impeachers in check until Trump revealed the partial transcript of his call with the president of Ukraine. It’s in black and white. He committed impeachable offenses.
Just listen to the hearings on television, not the commentators on the left or right.
The only reason there’s not more is because Trump hasn’t allowed anyone to testify and won’t release supporting documentation. And, don’t worry. Mike Pence is a fine Christian man who would make a fine president, and not embarrass us around the world or suck up to Russia.
Rodney Osbirn
Florence
Not one single witness to Trump committing any crimes, only second, third, and fourth hand knowledge from a guy who heard it from a guy who heard it from another he's been messing around.
What's Black and White to the vast majority of America is this is nothing more than a political coup to overthrow a duly elected President. The lib pols are already stating they support impeachment should he be re-elected (and he will thanks to this current farce) without even knowing what they will charge him with. Laughable if not for the dire consequences this will have for America's future. The democrats are the party of hate, they hate America, they hate prosperity, they hate differing opinions, they hate everything this country was founded upon. They have done absolutely nothing for the common man while Trump continues to make better deals for us Globally and domestically. These are great times and the dems continue to shake their tiny un-calloused fists in the air hoping to convince anyone they are victims. Ridiculous, I know.
China's economy is at the point they are going to have to make a better deal with us. Illegal border crossing are falling drastically due to Trump regulations and wall construction. Economy is far better than we've seen in many decades. The "other" countries that hate us hated us before and will still hate us after we make better deals for ourselves. The dems main focus has been to make everyone feel like they are victims....no thanks to that! My advice, quit listening to purveyors of fake news like Mr Osbirn and start using your eyes and common sense to see what's really going on in this world.
