Trump, Socrates have no similarities
During The Dec. 12 impeachment proceeding, Louie Gohmert, Texas’ most embarrassing congressman and a prolific generator of bogus information, asserted himself to have discovered a similarity between Donald Trump and Socrates.
While making his case that arrogance, though repugnant, is no basis for impeachment, Gohmert characterized both men as possessed of this undesirable trait. That claim, arising from a provably undependable source, bestirred the tattered strands of my classical education, inspiring an online search that confirmed my recollection of Socrates’ alleged arrogance.
The great majority of historians agree that Socrates’ demeanor at trial was in reality the contrived arrogance of a man who faced death bravely, perhaps even inviting it as a worthy alternative to the ills of old age.
As to character, there is no comparison between that of Trump — or for that matter Gohmert — and that of Socrates. Plato’s description of the latter: “... our comrade, who was, we may fairly say, of all those whom we knew in our time, the bravest and also the wisest and most upright man.”
Not even the most ardent Trumpite would assert such a description for the current occupant of the Oval Office!
John P. Crowder
Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.