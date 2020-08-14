I am in total agreement with President Donald Trump when he fired the chair and one member of the TVA board for hiring foreign workers.
Apparently, they were furloughing their own workers and replacing them with contractors who hired H-1B workers.
Many companies hire H-1B workers because they can pay them a much lower wage than an equivalent American worker. It is probably grossly underestimated, but there are around 600,000 H-1B workers in the U. S. right now.
These companies can hire approximately 190,000 foreign workers in a year.
We don’t know how many wind up with permanent green card status. There is a little over 13 million of these green card holders.
Let me ask the readers a question: If you have a son or daughter just graduating from college in the information technology field and they can’t find a job because some foreign worker has it, would you support the H-1B program? I hope not.
What is wrong with all of this? The top executives enrich themselves (the TVA chair got $8 million per year) at the expense of American workers. The American worker can’t get a job because of this job-killing program.
The company hires these workers and keeps them essentially as a hostage, expecting them to work long hours without extra pay. If they don’t, the workers can be fired and required to go home.
They can’t ask for pay increases, bonuses, or seek other employment; it may interfere with their getting a green card.
Tom Jones
Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.