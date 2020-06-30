In his June 24 “Another View,” Cal Thomas implies that we evangelicals should reject the president because of his rough language. While I wish the president did not use such language, the reality is that we never have had, and never will have a perfect person as president.
With all his flaws this country is much better off with Donald Trump as president than anyone the Democrats can come up with.
Here are some of the things you are voting for when you vote for Democrats:
• The murder of innocent children.
• Legalizing and promoting marriage between homosexuals, which is condemned by God.
• Acceptance and glorification of homosexuality, which is responsible for the high rate of sexually transmitted diseases.
• Denial of First Amendment rights to the free exercise of religion for Christians and Jews.
• Making it illegal to say that sodomy and transgenderism is abnormal.
• The destruction of historical monuments and politically correct rewriting of our nation’s history.
• Giving away your Second Amendment rights to gun ownership.
• Having open borders like they do in Europe with no control over who enters our nation.
Euell White
Florence
