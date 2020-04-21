Vacations are essential for a happy life. It is good to regularly stop your work, expand your horizons, and have a little fun!
However, faraway places are usually an airplane ride away. Additionally, our work lives require airplane rides for seeing people face to face.
The commonality is jet fuel, an important, essential ingredient for both business and pleasure.
Myself and many others, substitute teachers in the Quad Cities, lost our jobs due to the contagion COVID-19. With determination and grit, I obtained two jobs — companies so impressive it was hard to choose, so I kept both.
Murphy’s Law was not finished. I lost my housing and anxiously began looking for immediate shelter. I quickly found a unit in my price point; what could possibly go wrong?
I fiercely rallied, and produced more anticipated income than before. Murphy continued his will, and I became privy to a little birdie in the supermarket, who confided that the property owner was overheard stating he must have fuel for his airplane. And as per policy, all applicants must have no break in income.
“How could I prevent my job from ending?” “I doubled my income!” I cried. “See us in 90 days, and we’ll talk,” they replied.
Oh, tut, tut ... greed.
Ann Darcy
Florence
