Recently, an article appeared in your paper concerning aquatic plants on Wheeler Lake. You need to check out this problem on Pickwick Lake, especially in the Sunset Beach area. There is so much aquatic growth there that you cannot launch boats or enjoy other water activities, such as swimming, skiing or even fishing from your own pier.
If you cross the Natchez Trace Bridge, look up or down river and you will see as much green “grass” as you do water.
This problem needs to be addressed. Fishermen seem to like it because it helps them catch more fish. don’t get me wrong. I enjoy bass fishing and have been doing it for over 50 years. Fish can be caught without allowing the river to become a grassland.
It appears that TVA and other officials are allowing this to happen to increase money from big fishing tournaments. True, the tournaments do bring in some money but a lot of it does not stay local. Fishermen buy gas before they get here and stay in motels owned by people not from this area.
The people owning property on the river and paying high taxes are getting the shaft. The local people who like to fish for bream find the fish beds covered in grass.
TVA could at least control the weeds in areas where people live and cannot enjoy the water. If you need the “grass” for tournaments, let it grow where there are no houses. That way, local residents and fishermen can both enjoy the river.
Wayne Sinclair
Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.