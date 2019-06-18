Dr. Tom Borelli, in his June 7 Conservative Review article, warns that medieval diseases are spreading in California. Why is this a concern for we who live in Alabama? The answer is in the word “spreading.”
Borelli points out that “the twisted priorities of Democrat political leadership are creating a dangerous environment for the residents of the Golden State.” He points out that while the top priority of both the governor of California and the mayor of Los Angeles is climate change, the streets of California’s cities are filled with homeless camps, garbage, and disease-spreading rats.
The doctor warns that “Los Angeles is facing an infectious disease epidemic caused by flea-borne disease linked to rat-infested streets.” This include an outbreak of flea-borne typhus in the homeless population in downtown Los Angeles.
The California Department of Health reported a new record of 124 cases of typhus in Los Angeles County in 2018. In addition to the typhus, there have been cases of typhoid fever, according to Borrelli.
He points out that the mayor joined the Green New Deal parade with a plan that targets transportation with a goal of having 80 percent of cars powered by electricity or zero-emission technology, and to have city residents drive fewer miles each year, while disease-carrying rats are running the streets and infesting city buildings, and the number of homeless in the city of Los Angeles is up 16 percent to over 36,000, reaching almost 59,000 in Los Angeles County in 2019.
Euell White
Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.