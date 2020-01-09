Twisted view of ‘religion’ clause
The purpose of the “religion” clause of the First Amendment to the Constitution was to set the people free from having to support the Church of England, and allow them to make their own choices concerning church affiliation or non-affiliation, without interference by the government.
To say that students praying at a ballgame or other school event violates this is ridiculous. This perverted application of the First Amendment also infringes on the right of free speech guaranteed in the same amendment.
Here is what some of the founders and other respected men in its history had to say about religion.
“Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports.” — George Washington
“We have been assured, sir, in the Sacred Writings that except the Lord build the house, they labor in vain that build, it. I firmly believe this; and I also believe that without His concurring aid, we shall succeed in this political building no better than the builders of Babel.” — Benjamin Franklin
Those who contend that the First Amendment is violated by students praying in public schools overlook the part that says the free exercise of religion is not to be prohibited by government.
Euell White
Florence
