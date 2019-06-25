The United States has been given by God the great gift of demonstrating to the world the truth of the concept on one human family, a concept enshrined in all of the world’s great religions.
This is the first time in the history of the world that it has been possible to build a multi-ethnic democracy in which no particular ethnic group is in the majority.
The extent to which the United States accepts that mission, and moves toward a society in which political equality, social equality and economic justice can be achieved is the extent to which God’s blessings will be showered on our nation.
At the moment, it appears that our great nation is moving in the opposite direction, and it is easy to see that many great difficulties lie before us as we defy God’s clear directions to unite and work together to solve the global problems that threaten not only our peace and tranquility, but that of the entire world.
Jacqueline Osborne
Florence
