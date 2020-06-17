I was wondering when, or if, Florence city leaders might get around to addressing the hazardous driving conditions in the outside eastbound lane of Veterans Drive.
The dips, valleys and deteriorating road surface are difficult to navigate, and could easily cause someone to lose control of their vehicle. Considering the heavy traffic volume on the street, this could easily result in a multiple-vehicle accident.
I would think that these repairs should be prioritized with Veterans Drive being one of the most heavily traveled streets in Florence.
I would also like to believe that funding shouldn’t be an issue considering the big fat sales tax increase, in addition to the increased gas tax funds being distributed by the state.
Donnie Burns
Florence
