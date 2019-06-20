FOX’s Laura Ingraham showed proof of Congolese migrants (being) told not to give any information to ICE, and that someone’s supporting their journey here to be given USA tax-supported benefits (and under false pretenses).
They and many other groups are coming here under deceitful pretenses, which could have dangerous consequences for all Americans from diseases to ulterior motives, some of which may be to infiltrate us for disastrous reasons.
This may be the time to hold all migrants in investigative holding centers to vet each and every migrant to establish who is aggressively helping them and the motivation for doing so.
In other words, the situation is becoming so dangerous to the well being of our country and resources that extreme vetting and investigation is necessary.
Paul Sabatino
Florence
