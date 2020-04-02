Could Rush Limbaugh have possibly been right when he said a couple of weeks ago he thinks China purposely created coronavirus as a way to gain world power when it’s all over, and to destroy President Trump and our economy?
Limbaugh said China may have felt it was worth losing some of their people to gain the end result.
It sounded like an off the wall presumption at the time, but sometimes the most far-fetched ideas are stranger than truth.
If it is true, it seems to be backfiring against China.
Paul Sabatino
Florence
