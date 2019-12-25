I would like to know why West Lauderdale Water Authority charges so much for water. I live on Waterloo Road.
Last year, they took over our water bill. Sometimes it’s $50, sometimes $150, sometimes it’s $89. I always pay my bill on time.
There’s only three people living in my home.
I tried to talk to someone out there, but they don’t make any sense.
I guess I’ll have to turn my water off and catch rainwater, or dig a cistern.
Sybil Barton
Florence
