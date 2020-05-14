No one likes the stay-at-home requirements, or orders, that some states have imposed. No one likes the businesses being shut down.
I am retired, so it affects me less than some, although it’s still an imposition. However, let’s look at some facts.
The death rate for the Covid-19 is running at nearly 6% in the United States. Worldwide, the death rate is closer to 7%.
In an average year, the death rate for the flu is .1%.
Math doesn’t lie. The Covid-19 is about 60 times more deadly than the flu in the United States and about 70 times more deadly worldwide. In addition to which, it appears to be more easily spread.
Some people compare it to the aforementioned flu. OK, let’s look at that.
How many times in any of your lifetimes has our country experienced a shortage of personal protective equipment? How many times can any of you remember when there was a nationwide shortage of ventilators?
It has never happened, folks.
I understand needing a paycheck and having bills which are due. That’s why it takes everyone working together to beat this pandemic as soon as possible. If everyone would just listen to the experts and health care professionals and follow their advice, we all would benefit, sooner rather than later.
All of the projections are either bad or very bad. We can only hope for the best.
Rodney Osbirn
Florence
