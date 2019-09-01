I made three purchases from EBay the other day. My bank had 14 charges to EBay.
I called EBay upset. They informed me that the tariffs to China and other places had to be paid ... by me. I knew “We The People” were going to have to pay for that trade tariff, but so blatant were the charges, they knew I would have to call and find out why?
Yes, Americans are paying the tariffs for anything that comes from overseas. Did we really believe that China or Mexico or France would suffer the consequences for those trade deals? Like the wall that we are paying for with less benefits for everyone except the rich and powerful.
I don’t know how many more Great Deals we can afford. My suffering starts at Wallyworld with higher prices on everything in the store. Even the pharmacy has raised their prices, although I don’t think they are getting my drugs overseas.
So when those higher tariffs go into effect this month, and more at Christmas, guess you and I will be paying the price of greatness. I hope your raise covers this. I didn’t get one.
Just so you know, there will not be a line for tariffs on your 1040. And a tip: If they lower the taxes coming out of your check, come April 15 you will be owing an enormous amount of taxes. It ain’t free, nor great.
Oh, and had I not had enough in my bank to cover those 14 tariff charges, I would have been paying the bank $37 for each tariff charged. That’s 14 times $37... great balls of fire!
Linda Broke Johnson
Florence
