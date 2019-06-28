We need a new Krystal
The Krystal on Florence Boulevard needs to be torn down and rebuilt.
It was built in the early 1970s and it is always needing something fixed.
Please tear it down and build us a new Krystal so it will be a safe environment for everyone, especially the employees.
Nancy Johnson
Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.