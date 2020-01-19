I would like to comment concerning the homeless and hungry.
The issue is not just that we focus on feeding the homeless and hungry, but where are the children? Children can’t get any more than their parents can give them.
What do we do to help our fellow citizens or persons who lived and worked among us when they lose their jobs, or face other misfortunes, and have limited access to the basic necessities that many of us take for granted?
Our communities need to have a conversation about this issue of homeless. I highly suggest that we issue a “clarion call” to the investors (who sponsored the “A Greater Shoals: A Pathway” study by the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama, asking will they consider organizing and hosting a series of community group discussions concerning these issues.
I strongly believe the “working groups” (that discussed the study) were very successful and goal-oriented. I trust and have great faith in the leadership and judgment of those who led the local effort. Many have been known to me for over 25 years.
Therefore, I humbly ask the investors to please accept this letter as a “clarion call” for a community conversation.
“We must stop fighting each other over the resources we have! We must now with the unity of purpose and resolve, fight with the resources we have towards a common goal. The future of our communities and generations to come depend upon our success.” — Mike Mauldin from the 2019 PARCA study.
Sam Pendleton
Florence
