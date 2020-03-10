We’re sending wrong message to kids
A friend and I were discussing role models in this current political environment. Conversation transcended into the conduct of our president. What we are telling our kids and grandkids it is:
• OK to lie.
• OK to make fun of disabled people.
• OK to bully.
• OK to call people names.
• OK to grab women without their consent.
• OK to be racist.
• OK to cheat on your spouse.
• OK to patronize porn stars.
• OK to take money for charities.
• OK to criticize war heroes who were prisoners of war.
This is just a few behavior things that are becoming common.
I don’t think these actions were what God had in mind when he dictated the 10 Commandments to Moses, although, I could be wrong.
Ira Jones
Florence
