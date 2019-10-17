Kudos to Sports Editor Gregg Dewalt for his inspiring human interest story on Pryce Holcombe.
Pryce’s life journey is a lesson we all can learn from.
Through his family’s support and his own hard work, Pryce has proven that practice and dedication reap dividends.
In my lifetime, I have been blessed to meet several people with Down’s syndrome. They are the happiest and most accepting people you will ever meet.
Pryce is truly one of the best of us. He is the type of person we should all strive to be.
Turner A. Hannah
Rogersville
