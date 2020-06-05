Wear a mask for the sake of others
I recently had to go to the grocery store to get some needed items. I got there just as as they opened for the day. I watched as others went in and noticed that beside me there was only one other person wearing a mask.
I went to get the items I wanted and noticed that many shelves had not been restocked since the store closed the previous day. I saw some of the employees just standing around talking and they did not have masks on. I also noticed the customers did not follow the one-way floor arrows and went where they wanted.
By the time I got to the fresh cut meat department, it was also empty. I was able to get two of the five items that I had to get.
Back to the mask problem — come on folks, don’t you care about yourself or anybody else? Nobody hates wearing a mask more that I do. Please have consideration for others, or don’t you care?
As for employers of places like grocery stores, why are your employees not wearing masks, especially if some have a lot of facial hair?
Of course we never hear from our mayor stressing the importance of wearing masks in public.
Come on people, we may not like the times and conditions that we have to put up with right now, but at least try to think of the other person and make the best of what should be done!
Michael DePriest
Florence
