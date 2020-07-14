I grew up very aware of injustices to some of my fellow citizens and acquired a great empathy for anyone denied equal rights.
I was born in 1933 and I grew up with black neighbors and fellow classmates. In fact, I know of no one in my age group who carries the burden of prejudice.
We witnessed Martin Luther King’s movement and it instilled a great impact on our lives. We raised our children and grandchildren to have the same values.
Recently, an insignificant group of people have announced that all white people are prejudiced. Our judge and jury are poorly educated young people who have been brainwashed by socially incompetent rabble from a subculture of political losers.
John Sworm
Florence
