Despite the continued disruption by the Democrats, President Trump has accomplished several things.
By relaxing the restrictions of the Obama Administration, he brought about the defeat of ISIS.
With the NATO Alliance. he forced the European countries to increase their funding.
With China he challenged the unfair trade policies to get better terms for America.
On the world scene, he restored American sovereignty, which Obama and Clinton, with the backing of George Soros, wanted to cede to the United Nations.
Trump also stopped the funding of countries who accepted our foreign aid but would oppose us in world organizations like the U.N.
At home, Trump has tried to seal our southern border and stop illegal immigration with no support from the Democrats. History tells us that a country that cannot control its borders is doomed.
Trump’s election also shook up the Republicans in Congress. They had been content with enjoying their salaries and perks, and making no effort to change the status-quo.
The Democrats, along with the liberal media, continue to ignore or downplay the accomplishments of the Trump Administration. The Democrats, however, are panicking as the next election approaches in 2020, because of the strong economy, a strong stock market, increased industrial expansion, and the lowest unemployment that has been seen in many years.
If impeachment doesn’t work don’t be surprised if the Democrats in Congress come up with another ploy to get rid of the president.
Norman Kramer
Killen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.