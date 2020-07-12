What has happened to the Democrat political party? It is not even close the political party of my youth.
When one thinks about the goals of the current Democratic Party it is clear who is in control of the party. It is the old American communist party, which has quietly and very effectively merged itself into the current Democrat political party leadership.
One of their goals is to destroy the American political structure by any means available.
The COVID-19 flu virus reaction by weak politicians; the rogue police behavior in Minneapolis and subsequent violent behavior tolerated by spineless city and state politicians are just a two examples of the Democratic/ socialist goals to destroy American culture by any means.
It is apparent the Democratic/socialists could care less about the number of unemployed Americans, the number of small business that will not reopen due to their policies. Their only goal is to regain power in the November election.
As a people, we have the opportunity in November to vote for government that believes in a rule of law for all citizens, or a government styled similar to the Soviet government where a ruling elite controls and dictates every function of citizens lives.
Hopefully, Americans will make the correct choice.
Bobby Boone
Muscle Shoals
