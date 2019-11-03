Where and what has become of the Republican health care plan(s)?
Since 2010, not one Republican has stepped up to the American plate and produced even one bill out of committee concerning the rising costs of health care and prescription medication.
So what gives with the Republicans and the people who voted them into office? Where is your plan?
You’ve decimated the ACA plan, which was a good foundation for things to come had you decided to work with Obama and the Democrats. Now what?
You have Donald Trump in office with a runamuck mouth, who campaigned on promised health care reform. You have a Republican Senate — silence from them on health care. And you had a House for eight years with nothing done.
Please don’t tell me the Democrats have done nothing since taking the House. They have — to the tune of more than 440 passed bills that a Republican refuses to be let out of committee, let alone discussed.
So I ask again, Republicans, when are you going to do something?
Michael Soroczak
Muscle Shoals
