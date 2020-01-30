How do you want your tax dollars spent?
As I watch the impeachment proceedings, the question of use of tax dollars comes into my mind. The call transcript clearly indicates President Trump’s interest in an investigation of the Bidens by the government of Ukraine.
The withholding of funds is not new, but the withholding of funds to make a campaign ad to be used against a political opponent is unprecedented. (Just announce the investigation publicly.)
This is not a PAC or political party paying for this ad, it is all American taxpayers.
Where is the red line that this president has to cross before the Republican Party stands up for the values they used to embrace?
Judie Paganelli
Florence
