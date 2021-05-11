I’m going to miss Euell White’s intelligent and common sense letters to the editor.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Florence woman facing numerous charges after alleged bomb threat
- Daylight saving time bill passes final passage
- Pamela McIntyre Hill
- Kenyatta Tyrell Roach
- David Scott
- William Tompkins
- Florence hotelier group hoping to establish a Tourism Improvement District
- Thousands in Shoals affected by power outages, fallen trees
- Florence adds 11 businesses
- Handful of homes damaged by fallen trees
Images
Videos
Commented
- Police, court system deserve respect (1)
- Commissioner looking to limit long-term camping at Alloys Park (1)
- Muscle Shoals declares today, Paul Parker Day (1)
- Scouts put to the test during mock triage exercise (1)
- River Heritage Trail construction may finally become a reality (1)
- Muscle Shoals residents want animal control ordinance enforced (1)
- Florence prodigy expresses himself through music (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.